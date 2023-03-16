Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Ancient Apocalypse Vest

-

-

Stats

Lore

Emerald Coast. European Deadzone.

Drifter shambled up to the bank. He dragged a Psion corpse with him so he'd have something to sit on.

He dumped the body to the ground, took a seat.

Drifter licked his finger and slid it behind a hidden panel on the bank's outer shell to crack the thing open. It unfolded, ejecting a single, compressed Mote.

A Mote of Dark, he called it. He could see it glow despite the shining sun overhead. It was chill to the touch, an effect of the bank. This particular haul was worth a hundred and two singular Motes of Dark. A one-sided slaughter.

His comfy Psion chair twitched. He stood up, blasted two rounds into it with a massive cannon.

Above him, the Derelict descended. His Ghost flinched slightly as the ship's engines kicked up a whirlwind of dust. Drifter cooed softly to his friend. "I love this job."

Related Posts

Bungie Explains Why This Season Dives Into Drifter’s Character
Saniya Ahmed
Podcast Transcript for a Normal Episode of Channel F
Jordan Mallory
PS Plus Premium Games Guide: PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, Classic Games List (September 2022)
Diego Arguello