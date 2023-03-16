Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Ammit AR2
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
45
Handling
46
Range
61
Aim Assistance
44
Inventory Size
48
Airborne Effectiveness
20
Recoil Direction
71
Zoom
17
Magazine
32
Impact
29
Reload Speed
38
Rounds Per Minute
450
Related Posts
What Your Favorite Destiny 2 Weapon Type Says About You
merritt k
The 10 Best PVE Auto Rifles in Destiny 2 (July 2023)
merritt k
The Top 10 Best Weapons for Free Players in Destiny 2 (February 2023)
merritt k