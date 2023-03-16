There’s a new Destiny 2 Legendary auto rifle in town, and it’s called the Ammit AR2. While it might look like a lot of other Omolon weapons, and while auto rifles aren’t totally meta right now, the Ammit AR2 actually has a lot to recommend it.

How to Get Ammit AR2 in Destiny 2

The Ammit AR2 drops from world engrams and vendor rank-ups, and can also be focused using Omolon Focusing. If you own the Witch Queen expansion and have completed at least the first couple of story missions, you can also complete the Foundry Resonance quest to get the Ammit AR2 weapon pattern and craft it, which makes it one of the most easily craftable weapons in Destiny 2 right now.

Ammit AR2 God Rolls

Ammit AR2 PVE God Roll

Smallbore

Appended Mag or Flared Magwell

Stats for All or Ambitious Assassin

Incandescent or Adrenaline Junkie

If you’re running the Ammit AR2 in Destiny 2 PVE, it’s probably because it has Incandescent. Enhanced Incandescent will turn the Ammit into an add clear machine, pairing especially well with Solar subclasses that benefit from Scorch and Ignition effects, but working just fine with any subclass. If you don’t care for Incandescent for whatever reason, then Adrenaline Junkie is a solid all-around perk. For Masterwork, aim for reload speed, and add the Backup Mag or Minor Spec mod depending on your preference.

Ammit AR2 PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

High-Caliber Rounds or Ricochet Rounds

Dynamic Sway Reduction

Tap the Trigger

Ok, so auto rifles aren’t meta in Destiny 2‘s Crucible right now. You might still be surprised by how well the Ammit AR2 performs in PVP, though. You can get the basic Dynamic Sway Reduction and Tap the Trigger at pretty low levels on it, but the gun really shines when you add Enhanced Perks. Enhanced Dynamic Sway procs the Accuracy and Stability bonus from the perk much more quickly, and Enhanced Tap the Trigger increases that perk’s effect and makes it last longer. That means the two can actually overlap, giving you a big buff to hitting your mark at a distance. Don’t forget that the Omolon Origin Trait on the Ammit gives you bonus Stability and Reload Speed on the top half of the magazine!

That’s about it for the Ammit AR2 — it’s a neat little weapon that can hang in PVE or PVP. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.