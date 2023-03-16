Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Alone as a god

Stats

Lore

My imperial guard marched into the temple where the senate convened. They formed a protective circle from which I might bestow the gift of my address.

"From this day forward, I shall take up all the empire in my embrace. For I am father of the empire, as I am father to all creation. I will suffer no tired institution nor petty bureaucrat to stand between me and my children. I am the perfect loving god, and all will tremble to know me."

The imperial guard charged their rail guns in perfect unison.

