Albruna-D
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
28
Handling
26
Range
71
Aim Assistance
41
Inventory Size
45
Airborne Effectiveness
3
Recoil Direction
75
Zoom
45
Magazine
3
Impact
90
Reload Speed
31
Rounds Per Minute
72
