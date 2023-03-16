Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Age-Old Bond
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
30
Handling
38
Range
82
Aim Assistance
61
Inventory Size
49
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
79
Zoom
16
Magazine
32
Impact
33
Reload Speed
34
Rounds Per Minute
360
