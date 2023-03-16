Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Acasia's Dejection
Legendary Trace Rifle
Legendary
Damage
Ammo
Stats
Stability
80
Handling
59
Range
69
Aim Assistance
100
Inventory Size
49
Airborne Effectiveness
13
Recoil Direction
96
Zoom
16
Magazine
98
Impact
6
Reload Speed
53
Rounds Per Minute
1000
