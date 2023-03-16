Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Acantha-D
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
Solar Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
20
Handling
23
Aim Assistance
25
Inventory Size
50
Velocity
41
Airborne Effectiveness
6
Recoil Direction
80
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
20
Magazine
5
Reload Speed
29
Rounds Per Minute
150
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2: Forsaken Ascendant Challenge Guide
Nerium
Destiny 2: Forsaken Review
Nerium