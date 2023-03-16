Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Abhorrent Imperative Mask
Legendary Helmet
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
PSA: Xur is Selling the Escalation Protocol Armor Sets in Destiny 2
Collin MacGregor
What's Up With Osiris and Rasputin in the New Destiny 2 Cutscene?
merritt k
I Paid $75 for a PUBG Mobile Skin and Now I'm Crying
Josh Brown