Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Island Sweet Popoto Set

Item Details

Details

Ideal for pie. Just not yet. [Growth Period: Two days]

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Island Sanctuary Guide and Tips: Everything You Need to Know
Michael Higham
How to Unlock Island Sanctuary in FFXIV Patch 6.2
Mike Williams
Quick Island Sanctuary Tips: 7 Things FFXIV Doesn’t Tell You
Paulo Kawanishi