Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
DESTINY 2
NEWS
PUBLISHED
UPDATED
Error Code Plum: What is It & How to Fix in Destiny 2
Destiny 2 players may encounter error code Plum — but what does it mean and what can you do to fix it?
merritt k
Filed Under
News
Discord Webhook
God Rolls
Builds
OTHER TAGS
Destiny 2
About the Author
merritt k
merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.
Related Posts
Error Code Centipede: What is It & How to Fix in Destiny 2
Jack Grimshaw
,
Saniya Ahmed
Error Code Weasel: What is It & How to Fix in Destiny 2
Jack Grimshaw
Error Code Broccoli: What is It & How to Fix in Destiny 2
Whitney Meers