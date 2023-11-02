Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Acosmic GSp

Alejandro Josan

Spooky time is finally here in Destiny 2 with Festival of the Lost! You can expect Haunted Sectors, creepy armor sets, Candy, monsters, and of course, Legendary Festival weapons. One of those weapons is the brand-new Acosmic grenade launcher, which promises to turn Halloween up to explosive levels. Here are the Acosmic grenade launcher god rolls.

How to Get Acosmic in Destiny 2

To get the Acosmic grenade launcher in Destiny 2, you will have to open the weapon Eerie Engrams during the Festival of the Lost. You can get Eerie Engrams by completing Haunted Sectors and Legend Haunted Sectors — the latter has an increased drop rate. You can even spend 2500 Candy, the Festival currency, to focus your Engram with the new Hocus Focusing at Eva Levante to get Acosmic.

Acosmic is the Worst Starter Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2

While Acosmic has one of the more interesting perk pools that we have seen on grenade launchers in recent years, the most notable thing about it is its ability to make players question the reason for its existence.

Read More: Why you probably don’t want to grind for Acosmic

Acosmic God Rolls

Acosmic PVE God Roll

  • Volatile Launch
  • High-Explosive Ordnance
  • Enlightened Action
  • Destabilizing Rounds
  • Nadir Focus

It is no mystery that grenade launchers are dominant in PVE for ad-clear and mob-control. The Acosmic grenade launcher shines here, thanks to one trait in particular, Destabilizing Rounds. If the projectiles’ explosion wasn’t enough, each final blow also turns any nearby targets Volatile. Moreover, Enlightened Action will feed from all the damage dealt and improves your reload speed and handling. Paired with Volatile Launch and High-Explosive Ordnance, this Acosmic grenade launcher is a dream for all Guardians craving some explosive action.

Acosmic PVP God Roll

  • Linear Compensator
  • High-Velocity Rounds
  • Impulse Amplifier
  • Repulsor Brace
  • Nadir Focus

Speed is the name of the game, and the Acosmic grenade launcher has some traits that will benefit your PVP encounters. We start with the Linear Compensator barrel, which will increase your stability, blast radius, and velocity. Then, pick High-Velocity Rounds to increase your reload and projectile speeds, as well. Finally, we chose the Impulse Amplifier and the Repulsor Brace combination. Impulse Amplifier increases the reload speed and projectile velocity, while Repulsor Brace grants you an overshield each time you defeat a Void-debuffed target. This helps increase your survivability, which is important in PVP.

About the Author

Alejandro Josan

Alejandro Josan is a video game guide and review writer and has been covering Destiny 2 for Fanbyte since June 2023. He has covered Destiny 2 for sites such as Gamer Journalist and PC Invasion. In every game that features class selection, tanks have always been his class of choice, making him the ideal Titan Guardian. Tier lists, seasonal content, and weapon god rolls are his main focus, and you will find him grinding for Pinnacle Gear every week.

Launcher Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smart Drift Control

This barrel is broadly optimized for firing control. • Moderately controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases projectile speed

Perk Icon

Quick Launch

This weapon's barrel provides faster projectiles and much faster aiming. • Greatly increases handling speed • Increases projectile speed

Perk Icon

Linear Compensator

This weapon's launch barrel is well-balanced. • Slightly increases projectile speed • Slightly increases blast radius • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Hard Launch

This weapon's launch barrel is optimized for projectile speed. • Greatly increases projectile speed • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases blast radius

Perk Icon

Countermass

This weapon is weighted for vertical recoil. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Confined Launch

This weapon's launch parameters are particularly stable. • Greatly increases stability • Increases blast radius • Decreases projectile speed

Perk Icon

Volatile Launch

This weapon is optimized for an especially explosive payload. • Greatly increases blast radius • Slightly decreases handling speed • Slightly decreases projectile speed

